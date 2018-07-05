ODELL – Miyoko Schook, 81, of Odell passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11:28 a.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Yoko was born December 6, 1936 in Otsuki, Japan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nobu Shirasu and was raised in the foothills of Mt. Fuji. She was the eldest of four children and is survived by her siblings: Susumo (Mariko) Shirasu, Takashi Shirasu, and Midori Shirasu, all of Japan.

She fell in love and married Paul J. Schook on December 6, 1957 in Tokyo, Japan before moving to Illinois to start a family and build a new life. Paul passed away October 25, 2009.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara S. (Kurt) Karlenzig of Chicago; and grandchildren, Mika and Max Karlenzig of Chicago, who were always the focus of her attention and affection.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and son, Paul J. Schook, Jr.

Her nursing career spanned over 45 years at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac, where her dedication touched the lives of many families bringing new babies into the world with care and love.

Yoko led a dedicated life as a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, in-law, friend and nurse. Through these roles, she was clear on her priorities to serve and had a great impact on family, friends and community. She had a strong sense of charity and gave generously to the church and many community organizations.

Yoko was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, celebrated by Father Chris Haake.

Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with the rosary at 3:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at Donation Processing, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014 and St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 W. Hamilton St., Odell, IL 60460.

