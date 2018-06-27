CULLOM – Wilma M. Johnson, 101, of Pontiac and formerly of Cullom, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 4:35 a.m. at Evenglow Lodge Tjardes Health Center, Pontiac.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, June 27, from 9 until 11 a.m. at Duffy-Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home, with Reverend Tom Godell officiating.

Burial: West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Wilma was born August 30, 1916 in Melvin, daughter of Ray and Anna Preising Fairley. She married Herman Johnson March 28, 1937. He died November 12, 2003.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty (John) Telford of Emington; grandchildren: John Telford, Jr., Mike (Kathy) Telford, and Lori (Kent) Heller; 12 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Alvin Fairley of Gibson City.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; six sisters and five brothers.

Wilma was a graduate of Roberts High School, Class of 1935. She worked at Fairbury Hospital in the emergency department.

A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cullom, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Memorials may be made to the Evenglow Lodge Health Center employee Christmas fund.

