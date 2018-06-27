Used Car Dealer Selects Dwight

by Tom Tock

Kirk, Debbie, Joshua and Jacob Van Vessen, long-time residents of Munster, Indiana, will soon be bringing thirty years of car dealership experience to Dwight. They will be re-opening the doors at 101 Watters Drive and loading the lot and showroom with “a hand-picked inventory.” Kirk Van Vessen told The Paper that a lot of work has gone into re-habbing the former Dempsey dealership building, bringing it up to standards that everyone will enjoy. Kirk Van Vessen has been in the car dealership business for three decades. He was the general manager of a new car business, and for the last 15 years was retailing used cars. Hiring is underway and the Van Vessens invite everyone to come in when they open and talk with them about joining their team. Kirk and Debbie have also owned Travel Palace for 30 years, a travel agency in Schererville, Indiana.