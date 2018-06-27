VERONA – Karen Lee Mount, 64, of Verona passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 at Morris Hospital. VERONA – Karen Lee Mount, 64, of Verona passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

A private burial service: Ward Cemetery, Verona, with Pastor Tyler Carrell officiating.

She was born May 13, 1954 in Morris, daughter of Garold and Janet Barger Knibbs. She graduated from Mazon – Verona – Kinsman High School. Karen continued her education and became a nurse working for Dr. Charles Comfort in Mazon, and later for Dr. Philomena Francis in Dwight until her retirement.

Karen’s family describes her as a laid back and sweet lady. They feel she was one of a kind and that God broke the mold after he made her. She enjoyed reading and taking walks. Most of all, she was completely devoted to her family.

She is survived by her children: Amie DePodesta of Coal City; Josh Cooper of Verona; and Ashlee (Daniel) LaMarr of Gilman; her grandchildren: Bailey and Delaney DePodesta and Daniel LaMarr; Eric DePodesta of Coal City; siblings: Kandy (Tom) Cromwell of Mazon; John (Sheila) Knibbs of Missouri; and Robert (Carol) Knibbs of Verona; and her step-sister, Debbie (Bill) Okopski of Naperville.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her step-mother, Helen Knibbs; and her sister, Lisa Knibbs, in infancy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Coal City Fire Department, 35 S. Dewitt St., Coal City, IL 60416 or Grundy County Community Volunteer Hospice Lending Closet, 518 W. Illinois Avenue, Morris, IL 60450.

Ferrari Funeral Services are entrusted with arrange-ments.

