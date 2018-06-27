MORRIS/GARDNER – Frances D. Hall, 96, of Morris and formerly of Gardner, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris. MORRIS/GARDNER – Frances D. Hall, 96, of Morris and formerly of Gardner, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Wednesday, June 27, from 10:30 – 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 o’clock.

Inurnment will be private in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Frances was born September 22, 1921 in Columbus, Kansas, daughter of Henry and Anna W. Myers Jensen. She married Ronald D. Hall December 11, 1944.

She was a longtime member of the Phelan Acres Bible Church in Wilmington. She wrote poetry, loved church, music, singing, and baking.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Gary Small of Albion, Michigan; two grandchildren, Diana and Tim; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Ronald; her parents; one sister; and one brother.

