ODELL – Aiden Joseph Abry of Odell passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at 9:37 p.m. at BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family service will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac, with Father David Sabel officiating.

Aiden was born June 22, 2018 in Normal, son of Andrew Joseph and Hannah Marie Warren Abry. Both survive in Odell.

Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Pam and Dale Warren of Paris, Illinois; paternal grandmother, Michele (Doug) Jones of Pontiac; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and June Warren of Mahomet; paternal great-grandfather, Charles Muir of Pontiac; and sister, Lily M. Abry of Odell.

He was preceded in death by one sibling, Sawyer L. Abry; grandfather, David Abry; maternal great-grandparents, Ralph and Helen Squire; paternal great-grandparents, JoAnn Muir, Leo and Jean Abry.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 E 1358 N Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, was in charge of arrangements.