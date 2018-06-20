Richard C. Wagner

DWIGHT – Richard Charles Wagner, 95, of Dwight died at 6:10 p.m., Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Meadows Menno-nite Retirement Community, Chenoa.

Inurnment will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 21, in Graceland Cemetery, Fair-bury, with Pastor Mike Ebersohl officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion Posts.

Rich was born May 5, 1923 in Joliet, son of George F. and May Bell Stoll Wagner. He married Ann Mundell July 24, 1949 in Joliet. She survives in Dwight.

One sister, Lois Speicher of Houston, Texas also survives.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; and three brothers: Robert, Warren and George William Wagner.

He served his country in World War II, being honorably discharged from the US Air Force in 1945 after serving three years as a pilot flying different types of aircraft, mainly B-24s. He also flew several years after the war as a flight instructor and charter pilot.

In 1952 he moved to a farm near Campus and farmed until retirement. He served on the Broughton Township Board for several years and on the United Methodist Church, Dwight, board of trustees.

Rich and his wife, Ann, traveled extensively over the years.

The family suggests memorials be given to the United Methodist Church, Dwight.

