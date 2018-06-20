CHATSWORTH – Larry D. Frechette, 63, of Chatsworth passed away at 12:03 a.m., Sunday, May 13, 2018 at his home in Chatsworth. CHATSWORTH – Larry D. Frechette, 63, of Chatsworth passed away at 12:03 a.m., Sunday, May 13, 2018 at his home in Chatsworth.

Larry was born July 16, 1954 in Fairbury, a son of DeWayne and Arladene Pearson Frechette. He married Lorri L. April 12, 2003 in Chatsworth. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Sharon Clore, Pamela Lawless, Joseph (Brandi) McDonald, Chelsie Embry, Jeremiah (Danielle) Embry, Richard Garza II (Katie), Joshua Frechette, Jeremy Frechette, Alexandra Garza (Eric); son-in-law, Kito Betts; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Rodney (Lynn) Frechette; a sister, Lori Ann (Tim) Asay; mother and father-in-law, Larry (Rachel) Orndorff; and special friends, Robert and Joleen Bolen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Benita Betts; granddaughter, Jaysha Betts; a son-in-law, PJ Lawless; and great-grandmother, Beatrice Bronson.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, June 16, at 2 p.m. at Forrest Park in Forrest, Illinois.