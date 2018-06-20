MAZON – Gene Hansen, 79, of Mazon passed away January 11, 2018 at his home. MAZON – Gene Hansen, 79, of Mazon passed away January 11, 2018 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 23, from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Gene’s farm.

Born January 3, 1939 in Joliet, Gene was the son of Sam H. and Alberta Helen Zilm Hansen. He married Carol Stevenson November 24, 1978 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Gene was a longtime farmer in the Mazon area. He enjoyed collecting farm toys and attending antique tractor shows and farm sales.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Hansen of Mazon; step-children: Kevin Anderson of Dwight and Chris Anderson of Gardner; grandson, Zachary Anderson of Moline; sister-in-law, Joanne Hansen of Lemont; brother-in-law, Sherman Marques of Mazon; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Ronald Hansen; and sister, Gertrude Marques.

Gene requested his remains be donated to the Illinois Anatomical Gift Association for research.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Friends in Christ Lutheran Church.

