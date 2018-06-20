SOUTH WILMINGTON – Carol Ann Faletti, 77, of South Wilmington passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 at home surrounded by family. SOUTH WILMINGTON – Carol Ann Faletti, 77, of South Wilmington passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 at home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 21, from 4 until 8 p.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home.

Cremation rites will be accorded following services.

Inurnment will be Friday, June 22, at 11 a.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.

Carol was born September 22, 1940 in South Wilmington, daughter of John and Cora Krug Alderson.

She married Peter John Faletti July 9, 1958 in South Wilmington. She previously worked at the Brownie Factory in Gardner.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, Pete; her children: Debra (Scott) Douglas of South Wilmington; Peter (Theresa) Faletti, Jr. of Plainfield; Frank (Teresa) Faletti of South Wilmington; Anthony (Stacy) Faletti of South Wilmington; and Mary (Nick) Foley of Gardner; and extended family, Rick and Donna Marketti of Gardner.

Fifteen grandchildren: Shawna Maxard, Tim Hammons, Chris (Tessa) Hammons, Blake Faletti, Luke Faletti, Cole Faletti, Max Faletti, Ross Faletti, Brandon (fiance, Kaley) Faletti, Gino Faletti, Roman Faletti, Niko Faletti, Miranda Faletti, Samantha (Bryan) Woods, and Emily (fiance, Shane) Foley; seven great-grandchildren: Fayli, Olivia, Madigan, Crosby, Cora, Reese and Bella; and one expected in November; one sister, Betty (Charles) Christensen of South Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews survive.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Jack Alderson and LaVerne Alderson; and one sister, Beatrice Bookwalter.

For more information and to visit her online guestbook, log on to: www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook.