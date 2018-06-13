COAL CITY – Philip Mehochko, Jr., 61, of Coal City passed away Monday, June 4, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet. COAL CITY – Philip Mehochko, Jr., 61, of Coal City passed away Monday, June 4, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.

Being born and raised in the Coal City area, Phil Jr. has been able to become a great friend to many through his involvement in Riverside Restorations and the Coal City Area Club concession stand, which is operated by his parents, Phil Sr. and Rose Mehochko.

Needless to say, Phil is a devoted family man and most importantly a mama’s boy. Phil, to some, was a supporting son and loving Grandpa. To others, he was a second dad that cared and provided like a real dad by creating precious memories and relationships. Not many can say their grandpa or uncle, like Phil, took them out for the weekend every week for 16 years in order to have a great relationship and undying love. Likewise, many aren’t able to say that their loved one planned each moment of their lives to be remembered whether it be a trip on Route 66 or by creating a secret family photo album that recorded every single memory in each of their lives. This stood as his testament that family is the only thing he needed to be happy.

Even though Phil put on a strong face most of the time, there was always a big smile readily available when he was surrounded by his Mom, Dad, and family especially his three daughters that he loved greatly. While Phil will be greatly missed by his friends and family, the memories that he created, restored, and preserved will always be cherished and loved. He will never be forgotten, and he will always simply be Grandpa Phil.

Survivors include his parents, Phil Sr. and Rose Storm Mehochko of Mazon; three daughters: Anna (Joe) Figueroa of Coal City; Kimberly Schmitt of Ottawa; and Sarah (Eric) Knobbe of Odell; grandchildren: Yehonatan, Nicholas, Celedonio, Caleb, Josef, Breanna, Makayla, Connor, Haylee, Josh and Alyssa; one brother, James (Diana) Mehochko of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters: Lynn (Steven) Bernhard of Channahon and Karen Prodehl of Coal City; an aunt, Helen Glenn of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister in infancy; a brother, Rodney; and his former wife, Cynthia Caruso.

The family received friends Thursday, June 7, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City.

A private family graveside service and burial were Friday in Braceville-Gard-ner Cemetery. Yehonatan Figueroa, Nicholas Figu-eroa, Cele Figueroa, James Mehochko, Steve Bernhard, Riley Prodehl and Rodney Prodehl served as pallbearers.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Philip’s memory to his family for their distribution.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs or share Philip’s memorial page online by logging on to:

www.ReevesFuneral.com