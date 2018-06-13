Kathryn Bouk

KEMPTON – Kathryn “Faye” Bouk, 88, of Kempton and formerly of Cabery, passed away at 1:20 p.m., Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center ER in Kankakee. KEMPTON – Kathryn “Faye” Bouk, 88, of Kempton and formerly of Cabery, passed away at 1:20 p.m., Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center ER in Kankakee.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., Thursday, June 14, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 15, at Cabery United Methodist Church with Pastor Evan Sherar officiating.

Burial will follow services Friday in Mt. Hope Cemetery, rural Cabery.

Faye was born April 15, 1930 in Kankakee, a daughter of Frank Jakob and Ellen Victoria Obrecht Diefen-bach. She married Robert Orville Bouk December 12, 1947 in Kankakee. He died February 20, 2000.

She is survived by her sons: David (Cindy) Bouk of Cabery; Ken (Martha) Bouk of Bonfield; and Rob Bouk of Campus; her grandchildren: Karl (Kimberly) Bouk, Karen (Joshua) Moreno, Jakob Bouk, Kendra (Jeffrey) Honeycutt, Samantha and Ryan Bouk; her great-grandchildren: Kole, Kaitlyn, and Kameron Bouk; Joshua Ray Moreno, Jr., Ella, Garrett, and Adalynn Faye Bouk, and Carter Ray Thomas Bouk.

Also surviving are a sister, Wanda Marth; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Bouk; siblings: Bernadette Rieke, George Diefenbach, Mary Sargeant, Myron Diefenbach and Darlene “Dolly” Clover.

Faye attended Herscher High School. She was a farm wife, always keeping busy. She was a member of the Cabery Women’s Club and the Cabery United Methodist Church. Faye served as an election judge and enjoyed playing cards.

She also enjoyed visiting, being in nature, bird watching, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cabery United Methodist Church or Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

