STREATOR/SPRING VALLEY – Dr. Carl P. Mattioda, 88, of Spring Valley and formerly of Streator, passed away June 2, 2018.

He is survived by two daughters and one son; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

His wife, Alice, preceded him in death.

Dr. Mattioda established his ob/gyn practice in Streator in 1963, and for the next 52 years compassionately cared for the health of women and brought thousands of babies into the world.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday, June 7, in St. Bede Worship Assembly Building, Peru. Burial followed in Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Spring Valley.