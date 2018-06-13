PONTIAC – Dorothy M. Jobst, 86, of Pontiac passed away June 5, 2018 at Meadows Mennonite Retire-ment Community in Chenoa.

Dorothy was born October 30, 1931 in Pontiac, a daughter of William and Marie Schoop Schulz. She married Donald F. “Mike” Jobst March 24, 1951 in Pontiac. He passed away January 11, 1991. She is also preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Jobst, on September 27, 2012; great-grandson, Christian J. Baker, on August 24, 2002; and her siblings: Jim, Don, Marty, Jerry, Ken, Peg, an infant sister, and Butch Schulz.

She is survived by one daughter, Pastor Jan (Charles) Ambrose; eight grandchildren: Ellen (Tim) Baker, Lucas (Ashley) Legner, Emily (Jason) Scheid, Anna Legner, Jesse Legner, Brian (Chrissy) Jobst, Ashley Jobst, and Brittany Jobst; and nine great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Grace Baker; Jacob and Brooklyn Legner; Michael and Henry Jobst; Olivia, Charlotte and Elliana Scheid.

Dorothy was a graduate of Pontiac High School, worked at Spurgeon’s Department Store for 24 years; and was a member of Livingston County Assem-bly of God in Pontiac.

Dorothy loved being outside, whether it was riding her bicycle through the neighborhood or just sipping an ice tea on her back patio. She also liked spending time in the kitchen, where she would feed any family member or friend who happened to stop by hungry. It was such a regular occurrence, that some of her grandkids referred to it as “Dort’s Diner.”

Like her late husband, Mike, Dorothy was a big Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and she especially loved watching the Cubs whenever they played the Cardinals. In her later years, if she wasn’t watching a ballgame, you could find her watching the news, an old movie, or Wheel of Fortune on TV.

Through her strong grit and determination, she survived numerous health issues and surgeries through her later years. She bounced back from so many health incidents that she was once described as being “tougher than a two-dollar steak.”

Dorothy was a born-again Christian who never wavered in her love, faith and trust in God. She never stopped telling others about His saving power, and she continuously prayed for those in need. She leaves a legacy of love and selfless devotion to her family and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Her funeral was held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac with Pastor Joel Paine of Livingston County Assembly of God officiating.

Burial followed in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac.

Visitation was held two hours prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Livingston County Assem-bly of God.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

calvertmemorial.com