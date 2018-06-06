PONTIAC – Howard L. Sancken, 85, of Pontiac passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 4:20 a.m. at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

His funeral service will be today, Wednesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac. Father David Sabel will officiate.

Burial: St. Mary’s Cath-olic Cemetery, Pontiac.

Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac. The rosary was recited at 3:30 p.m.

Howard was born March 21, 1933 in Saunemin, son of Louis and Lorene DeBoer Sancken. He married Barbara Fultz January 26, 1952 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac. She passed away April 14, 2015.

Survivors include: his brother, Ralph (Ruth) Sancken of Saunemin; a sister, Rita L. (Ronald) Deany of Chatsworth; daughters-in-law: Joanne B. Sancken of Pontiac and Terri S. Sancken of Marseilles; six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sons, John Sancken and Thomas Sancken; two daughters, Carol Duffy and Peggy Ann Sancken-Froehlich; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Mae Popp; and three sons-in-law: David “Ike” Duffy, Bob Smith and Kurt Froehlich.

Howard was a 1950 Saunemin High School graduate. He had worked for Wilken Seed for more than 35 years and farmed his entire life in the Owego Township area.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, and was a volunteer for the Rural Pontiac Fire Department for many years.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

