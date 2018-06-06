Fire at the Ron De Voo, Dwight

On June 3, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a fire was reported at the Ron De Voo bar – located at 112 S. Franklin St. in Dwight, according to Dwight Deputy Fire Chief Justin Dyer.

Dwight Fire, Dwight EMS, and Dwight Police responded. Dwight Fire command eventually escalated the fire response to a third alarm, to which many MABAS 15 mutual aid units responded including: Dwight FD, Odell FD, Mazon FD, Braceville FD, Morris FD, Limestone FD, Herscher FD, Salina FD, Saunemin FD, Reddick FD, Fairbury FD, Coal City FD, Pontiac FD, Seneca FD, Essex FD, Braidwood FD, Minooka FD, Channahon FD, Troy FD, Wilmington FD, Elwood FD, Duffy AMB, SELCAS AMB, and AMT AMB.

Wilmington EMA MABAS 15 Rehab and Grundy County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

• The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.

• Fire units remained on the scene to ensure there was no rekindling of fire.

• There were no injuries associated with the incident.

• MABAS 15 investigators remained on the scene assisting the Dwight Fire Department with the investigation of the incident.

114 South Franklin, adjacent to the Ron De Voo, had fire damage as well.

The exact ignition point of the fire was unknown at The Paper’s press time.