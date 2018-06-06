BRAIDWOOD – Felisha Rae Heelan, 26, of Braidwood and formerly of Braceville, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.

Felisha Rae was born November 15, 1991 in Libertyville, daughter of Deborah Welz Heelan of Gardner and David Heelan of Coal City.

She was raised and educated in Braceville and attended Gardner – South Wilmington High School. Felisha enjoyed music, loved her family, and cherished time spent with her children.

Survivors include her parents, David and Deborah Heelan; two daughters: Arianna and Lily Ann; four sisters: Nicole (Adam) Studer-Frye of Michigan; Karisa Heelan of Gardner; Heather Heelan of Ottawa; and Stephanie Heelan of Braceville.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Ezra, DJ, Joe, Nicholas, Jaxson, Lucy and Ellie; her paternal grandfather, William “Hockey” Hockinson; uncle, James (Julie) Heelan of Braidwood; and aunts: Sharon Moody of Joliet; Charlotte (Ralph) Mahkovec of Arizona; Charlene Heelan of Joliet; and Theresa (Jim) Ranck of Colorado.

Felisha was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Mona Welz; and paternal grandmother, Anne Hockinson.

The family received friends Saturday, June 2, from 2 until 8 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City.

Cremation rites were accorded following the visitation.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Felisha’s memory to her family for their distribution.

