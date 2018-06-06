_Betty E. Thorson_MORRIS – Betty E. Thorson, 89, of Morris passed away peacefully Friday, June 1, 2018 with her family by her side.

Born March 29, 1929 in Morris, she was the daughter of Stanley and Corrine Strom Lauridsen.

She was raised and educated in Morris area schools. She married Warren “Red” Thorson March 6, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1992.

Betty was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed bowling, playing cards and bingo, and buying scratch-off lottery tickets. She loved her pets and attending family reunions. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren, especially enjoying time with her granddaughter, Melanie, and daughter, Karen, who both took special care of her for many years. She was known to many as “Grandma Betty.”

Surviving are her children: Larry (Elizabeth) Thorson, Linda (Bob) Doss, and Karen Clark; her grandchildren: Mike Doss (Carrie Hall); Matt (Crystal) Doss; and Melanie Clark (Brandon Bettencourt); great-grandchildren: Bayli, Olivia, Madigan, Blaine, and Delaney Doss; one sister, Shirley Brannigan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Irene (Merle) Koehler, Lorraine Lauridsen, and Carol (Arvie) Duncan.

A Celebration of Betty’s Life was Monday, June 4, at 10 a.m. in the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Pastor Patrick Lohse of Bethlehem Lutheran Church officiated.

Burial: Mazon Brookside Cemetery.

Visitation was Sunday, June 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Betty’s name to the family.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: www.ucdaviscallah

an.com