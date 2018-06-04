Robert West

BLACKSTONE – Robert (Bob, Curly) West, 91, of rural Blackstone departed to his heavenly home on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at home with his family. BLACKSTONE – Robert (Bob, Curly) West, 91, of rural Blackstone departed to his heavenly home on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at home with his family.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held in the future.

Bob was born in Chicago October 5, 1926, son of Cyril and Francis Douglass West. He was the fourth born of five children, and was raised in the Woodlawn area. He served in the Navy during World War II and worked as a truck rates clerk until his retirement. He married Diana Binkley February 14, 1948.

They moved from Chicago to Oak Lawn soon after their last child was born. They also lived in Riverdale and Tinley Park before they retired to Florida in 1989. They returned to Illinois in 2000 to Dwight. In 2010 they moved to the “farm” with their daughter and her family. He loved and enjoyed his family, friends and laughter.

He is survived by his daughter, Janet (Thomas) Jablonski of Blackstone; three grandchildren: Nicole (Frank) Raudry of Indiana; Brian West of Wisconsin; and Sarah Jablonski of Normal.

Three great-grandchildren: Frank, Julian and Alexandria Raudry; two great-great-grandsons expected this July; nieces and nephews; and dear lifelong friends as well as new friends also survive.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years; sons: Bruce and Glenn West; his parents; and four siblings.

His sense of humor and laughter will be dearly missed.