PONTIAC – Hendrix Xen Garza was born, not for this world but for Heaven, on May 20, 2018 to Kaitlin Nicole Sullivan and Richard Garza II. They survive in Pontiac.

Hendrix’s visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m., Thursday, May 31, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac.

A private family graveside service will be held.

He is also survived by two siblings: Richard Garza III and Xavien Axl Garza, both at home; maternal grandpa, Dave Sullivan, Jr.; paternal grandma, Lorri Frechette; maternal great-grandparents, Mary Lou and Justin Legner; paternal great-grandparents, Larry and Rachel Orndorff; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, Larry Frechette; maternal great – grandpa, William Wilson; and paternal aunt, Benita Betts, and her daughter, Jaysha Betts.

Donations may be made to the family.

