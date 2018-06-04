GARDNER – Harold Quiram, Jr., 61, of Gardner passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Morris Hospital. GARDNER – Harold Quiram, Jr., 61, of Gardner passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Per Harold’s wishes, flameless cremation rites have been accorded, and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Harold George was born December 30, 1956 in Chicago, son of Harold, Sr. and Marilyn Quiram. He was raised and educated in Wheeling and graduated from Wheeling High School.

Harold worked for the Caterpillar Tractor Company for many years, until he could no longer work due to health conditions. He enjoyed his time at home, where he would spend as much time as he could with his grandchildren, who were very special to him.

Survivors include his five children: Jason Quiram, Jeremiah Quiram, and Joshua Quiram, all of Schaumburg; Patricia Quiram of Mazon; and Harold Quiram III of Scottsdale, Arizona; three grandchildren: Kayla, Aiden and Jorden; two sisters: Shirlee Hoppe of Round Lake Beach and Barbara Mitchell of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one brother, Kenneth Quiram of Coal City; and several nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Paul Quiram.

