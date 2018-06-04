DWIGHT – Dorothy A. Wollgast, 91, of Dwight passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 2, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Additional visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service, Sunday, June 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm. Pastor William Mitschke will officiate at the service.

Burial will be in Goodfarm Township Cemetery, rural Dwight, following the services. Grandchildren will be pallbearers.

Dorothy was born January 12, 1927 in Lorenzo, IL, daughter of Frank and Dominica “Minnie” Fornelli Gross. She married William B. Wollgast August 22, 1948 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodfarm. He passed away August 28, 2011.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Donna (Pat) Dougherty of Apopka, Florida; Carol Landis of Waxahachie, Texas; William C. (Sally) Wollgast of Dwight; Peggy (Steve) Bate-man of Washougal, Wash-ington; Linda Blaine of Poughkeepsie, New York; and Lori (Dave) Watters of Bourbonnais.

Also surviving are her sister, Darlene Baber of Coal City; grandchildren: Kerri (Frank) Richardson; Lisa (Jerry) Stewart; Richard (Lyndi) Brightwell; Valerie (Danny) Sanchez; Rick Bivens; Megan (Eric) Edwards; Aaron (Willa) Bateman; Andrea (Don) Stoner; Crystal (Ashley) Wills; Kelly (Teddy) Deahl; Katie (John) Jones; Chad (Amber) Watters; and Bryan (Summer) Watters.

Her surviving great-grandchildren are: Thomas Eggenberger; Abbey and Emma Stewart; William and Ryker Brightwell; Brenna Perez; Aubrye Sanchez; Kamden Edwards; Luca Bateman; Ethan and Bray-den Wills; Alexis Fisher; Hope Watters; Brayden, Jack and Max Watters.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter in infancy, Emerson Sue Watters.

Dorothy was a 4-H leader, a member of the Grundy County Home Extension, member of the Ladies Aide group at Trinity Lutheran Church in Good-farm, and worked with Bill for Labors of Christ.

Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, who attended all her families’ activities. She loved antiqueing, finishing woodwork, sewing and cross-stitching. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

www.hagermemorial.com