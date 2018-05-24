Walter D. Hedrick

PONTIAC – Walter D. “Doyle” Hedrick, 87, of Pontiac passed away at 3:15 p.m., Sunday, May 20, 2018 at OSF St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the 1:30 p.m. funeral services on Thursday, May 24, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. Pastor Mark Warren will officiate at the services. Burial will follow in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, where full military rites will be accorded. Doyle was born February 25, 1931 in Bollinger County, Missouri, a son ofEarl and Ruby Durham Hedrick. He married Mary Lou Roberts June 8, 1958 in Pontiac. She passed away February 9, 2006. Surviving are his daughter, Tina (Darin) Weber of Pontiac; and his grandchildren: Madison, Whitney, and Riley Weber, and Joshua Lohiser. He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gina Leigh Hedrick (2006); and three siblings: Erline Long, Sam Hedrick, and Wanda Woodward. Doyle graduated from Saunemin High School. After that, he served his country in the United States Air Force as a cryptographer during the Korean War. Doyle worked at Interlake Steel for many years on the Paint Line, retiring from

there. He was a lifetime member of the Pontiac VFW, American Legion and AMVETS. He was very active serving other veterans by driving them to appointments,scheduling military rites, and serving in the honor guard. He was a true American Hero. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at: calvertmemorial.com