GARDNER – Ruth L. Smith, 82, of Gardner passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 14, 2018 at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Ruth Leora was born July 19, 1935 in Alton, daughter of James and Leora Watts Moody. She worked for Casey’s General Store in Gardner as a cook for 15 years, until her retirement. In her free time, Ruth enjoyed gardening, reading and crossword puzzles. She also took great pleasure in spending time with family. Survivors include three sons: Jeffrey (Missy) Smith of Gardner; Phillip Smith of Braceville; and Dale Broadway of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Chet Broadway and Sarah Broadway, both of Bethlehem; two sisters: Shirley Weese of Kansas City, Missouri, and Harriet Ross of New York, New York; and several nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Wilson; and two brothers: Thomas Moody and James Moody. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Ruth’s memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Ruth’s memorial page online by logging on to: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Ruth-Smith Arrangements have been made under the direction of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Gardner.