DWIGHT – Nola Hartsey, 71, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris. Nola was born September 12, 1946 in Kankakee, a daughter of Frederick W. and Alice E. Grob Mateska. She married Gary Stych in 1974. He passed away in 1981. She later married Ivan Hartsey on March 25, 1994 in Galena. He survives in Dwight. Nola is also survived by her children: Dawn (Joe) Boitnott and Regina (Ron Ross) Claypool, both of Pontiac; Jack (Sheila Doran) Gregory Jr. and Brandon (Bridget) Stych, both of Dwight; grandchildren: Kelly Vos of Justice; Jessica Mills, Chelsea Boitnott and Tim Legner, all of Pontiac; and Tanner and Madison Stych, both of Dwight; five great-grandchildren, with one on the way; niece, Theresa Finney of Moline; and all of her beloved pets. She was also preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Bernice Mateska; sister and brother-in-law, Nyla and Bill Gregory; and grandson, Michael Pokarney. Over the years, Nola worked at the Coil Factory until its closure, and supported many causes. She enjoyed Nascar, Country Western music, and doing crafts. She was a great cook, loved her family, and will always be remembered for her smart aleck comments. She will be missed. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Monday, May 21, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with Pastor Grant Speece officiating. Burial: Round Grove Cemetery, rural Campus. Visitation was at the funeral home from 2 until 5 p.m., Sunday, May 20. Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.hagermemorial.com