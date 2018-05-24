Dorothy Tewell

GIBSON CITY – Dorothy “Dottie” Tewell, 95, of Gibson City and formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 1:47 p.m., Monday, May 14, 2018 at Heritage Health in Gibson City. Dottie was born October 11, 1922 in Fairbury, daughter of Andrew F. Lehmann Sr. and Edna V. Sutter. She married Robert Tewell October 19, 1946 in Fairbury. He preceded her in death on August 6, 1995. Dottie is survived by her three children: Deborah (Raymond) Lane of Golconda, Mary (Harry) Johnson of Dwight, and Richard (Glenn Addenn) Tewell of Champaign; five grandchildren: BJ Johnson, Tony (Andrea) Lane, Kristina (Brian) Felker, LeeTewell, and Marcus (Aron) Tewell. Six great-grandchildren: Raele and Hayden Lane, Carson Lane, Brooke and Blake Johnson and Natalie Ann Tewell; and one sisterin-law, Evelyn Lehmann of San Marcos, California, also survive. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her mothers Bena Leman and Verna Hoerr; her brother, Andrew Lehmann Jr.; sister, W. Jean Orth; and one grandson, Matthew S. Lane. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of B l o o m i n g t o n – Normal, and was an avid golfer and bowler. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids, and Richard’s Doberman Pinschers. Dottie worked for many years as a bookkeeper. A funeral service for Dottie was Monday, May 21, at 11 a.m. in The Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington-Normal in Normal. Church ministers officiated.Interment was at 2:30 p.m., Monday, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation was from 9 until 10:30 a.m., Monday, in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Crippled Children’s Hospital; Chestnut Health Systems; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; and Jessamine Withers Home Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.calvertmemorial.com Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, was in charge of arrangements.