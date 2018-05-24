Dwight Memorial Day Services May 28, 11 a.m. At VFW The Dwight Memorial Day services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 28, at the Dwight Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 506 S. Old Route 66.

The program, in order includes the following:

• Welcome by John Frauli, VFW Commander and Randall Farris, Past Commander.

• Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag.

• Prayer by Don Scott, VFW Chaplain.

• Operation S.O.S. by Carol Dippon.

• VFW Auxiliary, Carol Dippon.

• Laying of the Wreath by the Dwight Woman’s Club, Marcia Drach.

• Guest Speaker, Pastor Grant Speece of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

• Closing Prayer by Don Scott.

• Captain of the Guard, Post of the Color Guard and 21 Gun Salute by the Dwight American Legion and VFW Honor Guard.

• Taps performed by Dwight Township High School band student.

• Veterans are invited to the VFW for a complimentarydrink for their service atthe close of the program.