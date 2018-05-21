Tracey Arnold-Thompson

DWIGHT – Tracey Lynn Arnold-Thompson, 46, of Dwight passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. DWIGHT – Tracey Lynn Arnold-Thompson, 46, of Dwight passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born April 4, 1972 in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of Ronald Irvin and Wendy Arnold. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1990. She worked for Dwight Pizza and was a Staffing Specialist for ManPower.

Tracey married Frank Thompson April 28, 2018.

Tracey enjoyed crafting, helping friends and family with whatever was needed, and collecting old keys. She was very involved in the Dwight community, devoting her time to the local Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Youth Football, Youth Baseball, Youth Softball, and Harvest Days. She was known to all as “Mamma Tracey.”

She is survived by her father, Ronald of Oregon; her mother, Wendy (the late Lloyd) Arnold; her husband, Frank of Dwight; her children: Christian (Lily Barrett) Bolte of Pontiac; Luke Arnold of Dwight; Brandon (ReAnn) Van Amburgh of Hawaii; Megan (Collin Schroeder) Van Amburgh of Bloomington; Donovan Thompson of Lockport; and Gracie Thompson of Gridley; and her grandson, Rourke Bolte.

A memorial visitation was Thursday, May 10, from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dwight.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com

Ferrari Funeral Services, Coal City, was in charge of arrangements.