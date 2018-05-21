SOUTH WILMINGTON – Frank M. Corsini, 63, of South Wilmington passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018 at his residence in South Wilmington.

A celebration of life memorial will be held in the Church of Hope, Gardner, Saturday, May 19, from 2 until 5 p.m..

Frank was born December 26, 1954, son of Frank and Mary Ann Surlak Corsini. He is survived by his three children: Sarah (David) Rosenboom of Cabery; Sean Corsini of Adrian, Michigan; and Shane Corsini of Bloom-ington; a grandson, Caleb Rosenboom; a granddaughter coming in July; a brother, Bruce; a niece, Catherine, and a nephew, Sky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a sister, Cindy; and a brother, Joey.

Frank farmed and drove a semi most of his life (his nickname was Corn & Beans). He enjoyed woodworking, playing softball, bowling and shooting pool.

Memorials may be directed to the family.