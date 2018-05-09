_DWIGHT – Roy Lee Smith, 82, of Dwight passed away at 7:30 a.m., Wed-nesday, May 2, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Roy was born April 5, 1936 in Monticello, Ken-tucky, a son of John Roy and Vertie Mae Martin Smith. He married Ruth Elaine Cox in July, 1954. She survives.

Also surviving are their daughters: Linda (Valentino) Bravo of Chester; Sharon (Franklin) Smith of Dwight; Melanie (Gary) Bacino of Rockford; Laurie (Barry) Wilken of Tucson, Arizona; and Lisa (Tom) Fitzsimmons of Dixon.

Twelve grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Tommy (Sharon) Koger of Seneca and Geraldine Knack of Minonk; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Stormy, survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings: Jean Smith, Verna Sexton, and Mary Womack; one granddaughter, Brittany Wilken; and two children, John and Lynn Smith.

Roy was educated in the Seneca schools. He was a farmer and a laborer for Arco Pipeline for a number of years.

He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed.

A visitation was held from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, May 4, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 7, in Daysville Cemetery, Oregon, Illinois.

Memorial contributions in Roy’s name may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

hagermemorial.com