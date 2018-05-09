Patrick Piehl

BLOOMINGTON – Patrick A. Piehl, 47, of Bloomington and formerly of Dwight, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at his home.

He was born November 12, 1970 in Kankakee, son of Timothy A. and Shirley J. Braknew Piehl. He married Cassandra Robb October 11, 1997.

Surviving are his pride-and-joy, his daughter, Lily Piehl of Bloomington, and her mother, Cassie Piehl, Bloomington. Also surviving are six aunts and uncles; several cousins; and many great friends.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; and one uncle.

He enjoyed singing and playing guitar and had fond memories of when he was a member of the “Yummi Sauce” band. He was an avid fan and collector of all things Marvel.

Patrick worked as a telecommunicator for 30 years in various area agencies, the last 15 years for the Illinois State Police.

He was a loving and devoted father to Lily, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life gathering was Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Unit 5 music programs.

Memorials may be made to Unit 5 music programs.