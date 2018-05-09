Dorothy Hart

REDDICK – Dorothy Gayle Hart, 82, of Reddick passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

As per her wishes, there will be no formal funeral services.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Bonfield.

Dorothy was born May 15, 1935 in Reddick, daughter of William Jacob and Mildred Monica McLane Unz.

She was a former employee of Oliver Sales in Reddick, Gould National Battery in Kankakee, and the Pontiac Library.

She loved being outdoors and playing the piano and organ. She was a devoted member and organist at Zoar Community Church in Reddick.

Surviving are her husband, Lawrence Hart of Reddick; and son, Steven Jones Hart of Bensenville.

Preceding her in death was her first husband, Lowell Jones (1958).

Memorial donations may be made to Zoar Community Church or to the family’s wishes.

