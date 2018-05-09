PONTIAC – Donna J. Bagley, 80, of Pontiac and formerly of Weston, died at 11:05 a.m., Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at her residence in Pontiac.

Donna was born December 13, 1937 in Pontiac, a daughter of Alven and Julia Ann Haley Crouch. She married William “Bud” Bagley Jr. on September 27, 1957 in Pontiac. Her husband, “Bud,” preceded her in death on November 16, 2008. Her parents, two sisters, and a son, Larry Bagley, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her five children: Connie (Arnulfo) Carranza and Gale (John) Drew, both of Dwight; Robert Bagley (Jan Robbins) and Todd Bagley, both of Pontiac; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Bagley of Missouri; a sister-in-law, Frances Bagley of Weston; a brother-in-law, Donald Knott of Weston; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Princess.

Her funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 7, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, with Rev. Gretchen Stine-baugh officiating.

Burial: Chenoa Ceme-tery, Chenoa.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society.

