CULLOM – Richard K. Turner, 77, of Cullom died Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11:55 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3, in the Cullom United Methodist Church.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the church, with Pastor Evan Sherar officiating.

Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Cemetery.

Richard was born September 21, 1940 in Emington, a son of Kenneth and Hazel Ferguson Turner. He married Sharon Hamilton June 14, 1958 in Cullom. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2017.

Surviving are his four children: Becky (Gary) Moritz of Roberts; Shelly Turner, Tracy (Alan) Deany, and Corey (Angie) Turner, all of Cullom; and eight grandchildren: Krista (Stan) Watson, Cade Moritz, Ashley (Mark) Stephens, Kelsey Mettille, Torin (Lacey) Mettille, Emily (Bryant) Frechette, Tessa Deany and Tiera Turner; and six great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by one son, Richard K. Turner, Jr.; and one sister, Sharon Turner Corbin.

Richard worked on the Wabash Railroad and later drove a semi for Nussbaum Trucking. He later owned and operated Turner Bus Service in Cullom for several years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, going to the races, and traveling.

Memorials may be made to Cullom United Methodist Church, Cullom Fire and EMS, or OSF Hospice.

The guestbook may be signed at www.calvert.mem

orial.com

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, is handling the arrangements.