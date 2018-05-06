Marjorie Mueller

_DWIGHT – Marjorie Bess Mueller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt and longtime resident of Dwight, died peacefully in her sleep the morning of April 22, after a brief hospitalization.

Visitation with the family will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, June 1, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 2, at the memorial home.

Born July 29, 1925 in Fort Worth, Texas, Margie Mattison earned a masters degree in chemistry, and worked in Detroit before marrying Eugene Mueller in 1950 and moving to Illinois, settling in Dwight in 1954.

She was the beloved mother of Marjorie (Bruce) Newman of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Cathy (Jeff) Emory of Kansas City, Missouri; Terry Mueller of Edwardsville, Kansas; and Eugene Mueller of Louis-ville, Kentucky.

A “do-er,” Marge made her mark in Dwight as a leader of the United Methodist Church (including the guidance of a generation of high school students in M.Y.F.); a school teacher; and member of the Library Board. She was a familiar sight on the fairways of Dwight Country Club, and later the sidewalks of Ren-frew Park.

After four years of widowhood, she moved to a Kansas City retirement home in 2012, when she rapidly became well known through her participation in activities ranging from aqua aerobics to spelling bees and the baking skills that produced near-legendary breads and cookies.

She greatly enjoyed the company of her children and their spouses, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her warm love, intelligence, witty conversation, efficient accomplishment, and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church, 701 S. Columbia St., Dwight, IL 60420, or http://www.dwightumc.org/give