Late Night

It’s been a very very long time since I’ve gone a week without writing a column. I’ve composed some that may have been less than stellar, but I had been putting them together for a few years straight, and last week unfortunately just ran out of time.

It stemmed from me visiting Colorado for the weekend, and the complications that I had with travelling back from that. My flight was originally scheduled to land in Chicago at 7:15.

I figured with this landing time that I would have plenty of time to get back, get ready for the week and get the column together.

Then, after boarding the plane, and we’re on the runway, we hit the brakes as we make the final turn before it does the rocket noise thing and takes off. As we’re hitting the brakes, it makes this noise similar to that of a having a flat tire.

It was one of those noises where everyone on the plane is looking around like “uhh, I’ve never been on a flight that’s made that noise before, let me look around to gauge the reactions of other people and see if this is something that’s normal.”

The only problem was, everyone had this look on their face, it was not a normal noise by any means.

We sit there for a good 10-15 minutes, much longer than you would normally sit somewhere before takeoff, and finally they come and say we have to go back to the gate to change planes.

Which would’ve been fine, it only would’ve been about a 45 minute delay, nothing too crazy. The only problem was that I had booked a layover flight in Omaha, and because it had been delayed, the trip no longer could compensate the remaining trip to Chicago, so I was moved to a later flight.

This flight didn’t LEAVE, until 8:30, so now, if you account for the time change from Colorado to Chicago, I’m leaving two hours after I was scheduled to land.

If you’ve ever seen the Terminal, with Tom Hanks, it started to feel a lot like that. Granted, I was only there for about 7 hours and some change, but I contemplated, pushing two rows of chairs together to form a pseudo bed.

The flight takes off, everything is fine, and then I’m waiting for my checked baggage.

Turns out my baggage was already there, and I waited a half hour for every single bag from the flight to come out of the little chute thing, only to find out that I didn’t need to wait at all.

Needless to say, I didn’t get home until around 1 a.m. and had to be awake for work around 6.

As much as I enjoy writing this column, sometimes, it’s nice to have a little sleep. Which caused me to run out of time for creating a column last week.

Plus, it made for a great backstory, and column this week.

Go, Cubs.

Aaron J. Boma

2016 ISU Graduate