Kenneth Cullums

COAL CITY – Kenneth Max Cullums, 81, of Coal City passed away Sunday evening, April 22, 2018 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Kenneth Max was born October 18, 1936 in Newton, Illinois, son of Charles Edgar and Winifred Rodgers Cullums. He was raised and educated in Gardner, and on February 20, 1955, Max married Elizabeth “Bette” Smith in the Methodist Church in Gardner. Together they made their home and raised their family in Coal City.

Max was a member of the Pipefitters Local 597 and worked at the Amoco Refinery, as well as at the nuclear stations until his retirement in 2001. He also owned and operated Cullums Welding.

Max was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, the A.F.& A.M. Wilmington Lodge #208, and the Morris Moose Lodge. He will be remembered as a true die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include his two daughters: Barbara (John Pat) Bunton and Cindy (Alan) Farcus, both of Coal City; three grandchildren: Adam Richard (Allison Yasukawa) Farcus, Matthew Paul (Jenna) Farcus, and Benjamin Alan Farcus, all of Coal City; one great-granddaughter, Athena Elizabeth Farcus; one half-sister, Deborah Griffith of Michigan; two brothers-in-law: William Dale (Pat) Smith and David Jon (Linda) Smith of Coal City; two sisters-in-law, Velma Doty of Florida and Paula (Bob) Runty of Coal City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bette, on April 10, 2015; one sister, Lenora Capron; two nephews: Rusty Reed and Bobby Runty; one niece, Dawn Farley; and his brother-in-law, Jackie Lee (Carol) Smith.

Visitation was Sunday, April 29, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. In the spirit of Max’s love of the Chicago Cubs, those attending were encouraged to wear their favorite Cubs attire.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday, April 30, at the funeral home with Rev. Brad Shumaker officiating.

Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Serving as pallbearers: Adam Farcus, Matthew Farcus, Benjamin Farcus, Eric Clerk. Tommy Fulton and Scott Durando.

Honorary pallbearers: Dennis Grosvenor, Don Wills, David Smith and Greg Phillips.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Max’s memory to the Coal City Fireman’s Association, 35 S. DeWitt Place, Coal City 60416 or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

The guestbook may be signed, photographs upload-ed, and Max’s Memorial Page shared at: www.Reeves

Funeral.com