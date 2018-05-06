Forrest ‘Butch’ Woods

ODELL – Forrest Cale “Butch” Woods, Jr., 74, of Odell passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac, after a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Butch was born Septem-ber 1, 1943 in Bloomington, son of Forrest C. Woods, Sr. and Helen Flint Woods. He married Ruth A. Kirby November 21, 1962 in Farmer City.

Butch was a loving husband to his wife, Ruth, and a caring father to his children, Carson Woods of Los Angeles, California, and Kirby (Kris) Woods of Washington, Illinois; and a proud grandfather to Grant and Kate Woods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his brother, Jack Woods, and sister, Jill Flanagan.

Butch graduated from LeRoy High School in 1961 and moved to Dwight in 1965, when he launched a 50-year career in farming.

Butch lived by the work hard, play hard attitude. He loved the farm life and became a leader in agriculture, serving as a board member with both the Livingston County Farm Bureau and Evergreen FS.

When he wasn’t tending to hogs or working the fields, he was competing at a high level in an array of sports. He played competitive fastpitch softball for more than a decade with the Bloomington Hearts (and GMC trucks) as a catcher, and was enshrined into the Illinois USSSA Hall of Fame in 2004. He was an avid trapshooter and life member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He also earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed bowling, auto racing, and snowmobiling.

A Celebration of Butch’s life was held at the Dwight United Methodist Church at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, followed by a graveside service in McDowell Ceme-tery, rural Dwight.

Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m., Monday, April 30, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to the Evenglow Inn, Vitas, or Cure PSP.