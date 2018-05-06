Doretta Marie Humbert

DWIGHT – Doretta Marie Campbell Humbert, 81, of Dwight passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Doretta “Dode” was born April 28, 1937 in Dwight, daughter of Ray and Lucille Warman Campbell. She lived all of her life in Dwight. She graduated as valedictorian of her 1955 class at St. Paul High School, Odell. She married Donald Humbert April 4, 1959.

Doretta is survived by her children: Michael (Gail) Humbert, Margaret (Mike) Graham and William Humbert, all of Dwight; Donna (Mark) Potaczek of Genoa; Mary (Tom) Knight of Westville, Indiana; Sharon (Jim) Peterson of Morris; and Daniel Humbert of Dwight.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Kelli (Bran-don) Schlegel, Stephanie (Clayton) Parkhill, Emma Peterson, Michael (Amie) Graham, David Graham, Daniel (Greta Jo) Knight, Kelly (Ben) Nebgen; great-granddaughter, Maisie Grace Schlegel.

She is also survived by two sisters: Diane Taylor of Pontiac and Tracy Campbell of Peoria; one brother, James (Joanie) Campbell, Miamisburg, Ohio; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Campbell of Dwight and Rose Campbell of Bolingbrook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Agnes (Jack) Holohan, Gladys (John) Burns, Joseph (Beverly) Campbell, Cyrus (Rose) Campbell, Mary (Louis) Chagoyan, and Richard Campbell (at birth).

Doretta was a loving mother and wife, who devoted her entire life to raising her large family. She loved to read, was an avid Jeopardy fan and sports fan. Dode spent many hours cheering on her favorite Cubs players, from Ron Santo to Anthony Rizzo. She was especially proud and fond of her grandchildren, and held a very special place in her heart for her newly-born great-granddaughter, Maisie Grace.

Doretta will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

