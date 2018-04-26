DWIGHT – Tola Haley, 74, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at her home in Dwight. DWIGHT – Tola Haley, 74, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at her home in Dwight.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon funeral service Friday, April 27, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Tola was born September 12, 1943 at home in Union Township, Indiana, daughter of Aaron and Lena Claypool Hoskins. She married Wayne Haley November 22, 1962 in Dwight. They spent more than 55 years together. He survives in Dwight.

Also surviving are sons: Ronald (Heather) Haley of Dexter, Missouri, and Paul (Donna) Haley of Marion, IL; daughter, Carla (Bob) Crane of Sugar Grove; sisters: Violet Wurtsbaugh of Lafayette, Indiana; Lorraine Bealor of La Porte, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Wilbur Haley; four brothers and two sisters.

Tola was an avid reader and attended the Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be made at:

www.hagermemorial.com