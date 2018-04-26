HERSCHER – Mary Whitis, 69, of Herscher and formerly of Morris, passed away Monday evening, April 16, 2018 at her home. HERSCHER – Mary Whitis, 69, of Herscher and formerly of Morris, passed away Monday evening, April 16, 2018 at her home.

Born February 17, 1949 in Wyatt, Missouri, Mary Ann was a daughter of Willie and Pearlie Crawford Abernatha. She was raised in Kentucky and lived with her family in Morris for many years before moving to Herscher.

Mary enjoyed gardening and flowers, as well as singing and writing poetry. She was a wonderful cook and in past years took pleasure in fishing. Family was of utmost importance to Mary, and she cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her three children: Richard (Peggy) Whitis of Spring-field, Missouri; Stephen (Diana) Whitis of Blodgett, Missouri; and Theresa Fulkerson of Herscher; and her loving companion of more than 30 years, Wayne West.

Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Richie Whitis, David Whitis, Stephanie Allen, Kevin Whitis, Amy Polander, Michael Pfaff, Lisa Rullo, Cathy Webb, Jeffery Whitis, Ernest Pearson, Joshua Pearson, Amanda Pearson, and Destiny Fulkerson; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Wilma Greene of Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Robert Whitis; three brothers: Jimmy Abernatha, Billy Abernatha and Earl Abernatha; and three sisters: Carrie Abernatha, Joyce Rudolph and Linda Crane.

The family received friends Saturday, April 21, for a visitation from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, officiated by Rev. Brad Shumaker, at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.

Burial followed in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wilming-ton, with Mary’s grandsons acting as pallbearers.

