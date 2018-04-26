KINSMAN – The community sadly lost a pillar Thursday, April 19, 2018, when Mark Harlow passed away with his family at his side at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. KINSMAN – The community sadly lost a pillar Thursday, April 19, 2018, when Mark Harlow passed away with his family at his side at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Mark was born July 30, 1954 in Streator, son of Elmer and Edna “Ruth” Freese Harlow. He attended Kinsman Grade School and Mazon High School.

Mark married Doreen Mills August 19, 1989 in Dwight, and they have two children: Kaitlyn and Perry, both of Kinsman.

Mark was a longtime public official of Grundy County. He served as the Mayor of Kinsman over the past thirty years and served as the Highland Township Road Commissioner. He will be remembered as a friend by everyone, especially for answering his phone at any time at night to help post a flooded road or to plow out someone’s driveway after a big snow. He was a member of the Grundy County Farm Bureau and was a volunteer with the Verona-Kinsman Fire Department.

The son of a farmer, Mark grew up on the family farm two miles south of Kinsman. He and his father grew corn and soybeans on the family farm. He raised sheep as part of his 4-H and FFA projects. After high school, he helped his father farm until Mark retired from farming in 2017.

He loved his International-Harvester tractors and the family will remember him for his passion for his Farmall H tractor and snowmobiling with his family and friends.

Mark is survived by his wife, Doreen; his children, Kaitlyn and Perry; his mother, Ruth, of Streator; and two sisters: Sandy (Art) Watson of Streator and Sharon (Joe) Wilkins of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 24, in the Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa, with the Rev. Nick Sandeno, Pastor of Village Christian Church in Minooka, officiating.

Burial was in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery, with pallbearers: Wes Morris, Dave Hammen, Bill Pommer-ening, Justin Bauer, Pat Carey and Tim Carey.

Visitation was Monday from 3 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family for charities to be determined.

