Kenneth Cullums

COAL CITY – Kenneth Max Cullums, 81, of Coal City passed away Sunday evening, April 22, 2018 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 29, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. In the spirit of Max’s love of the Chicago Cubs, those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite Cubs attire.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 30, at the funeral home with Rev. Brad Shumaker officiating.

Max was raised and educated in Gardner. He married Elizabeth Smith in Gardner in 1955. She died April 10, 2015.