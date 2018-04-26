DWIGHT – Janet Gantzert, 93, of Dwight passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Evenglow in Pontiac. DWIGHT – Janet Gantzert, 93, of Dwight passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Evenglow in Pontiac.

Immediate private family burial will be in Goodfarm Cemetery in rural Dwight.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service on Friday, June 1, at the Dwight United Methodist Church in Dwight.

Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Ebersohl and Rev. Mary Kathryn Pearce officiating.

Janet was born April 2, 1925 in Joliet, daughter of Grant and Jessie Klett McCowan. She married Harvey Dale Gantzert April 16, 1950 in Joliet. He passed away in January of 1990.

Surviving are daughters: Marilyn (Louis) Steenwyk of Evergreen Park; Jean (Michael) Moravek of St. Charles; son, Allen (Betty) Gantzert of Dwight; sisters: Olive Bushong of Rogers, Texas; grandchildren: Rich-ard (Jessica) Steenwyk of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Mark (Ahli Hedges) Steen-wyk of Olathe, Kansas; Ashley (Chris) Thompson of Channahon; Alyssa Gantzert of Dubuque, Iowa; and Jessie and Josie Moravek of St. Charles; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Garland Cramer; brothers-in-law, Max Bushong and Ward Cramer Sr.

Janet was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dwight; the Dwight Woman’s Club; N.O.M.A.D.S. and the Homemakers Extension Association.

She was also a member of the Dwight United Methodist Women, where she volunteered at the local, regional and national levels. She attained a BS degree in Bacteriology from the University of Illinois. She loved serving others, gardening, music and her family.

Memorials may be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church in Dwight.

Condolences may be made at:

www.hagermemorial.com