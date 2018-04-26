James R. Bunting

DWIGHT – James R. “Jim” Bunting, 93, of Dwight passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

There will be a visitation from 4 until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 26, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Additional visitation will be Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

A service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 27, at Emington Congregational United Church of Christ, Emington. Pastor Grant Speece will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services Friday.

Burial: Union Cemetery, Emington, at a later date. Grandchildren will be pallbearers.

Jim was born May 28, 1924 in Union Township, Illinois, son of Earl E. and Mildred Prickett Bunting. He married Betty Swartz September 16, 1945 in Emington. They celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in September of 2015. She passed away March 9, 2016.

He is survived by his children: Lee (Marie) Bunting of Dwight; Elaine (Jerry) Roberts of Camargo; Donald (Marcia) Bunting of Odell; and Art (Kathy) Bunting, Barb (David) Thompson, and Linda (Tom) Brady, all of Dwight.

Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Young.

Jim was a member of the Emington American Legion, the Dwight VFW, Elks Lodge, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Emington Congregational United Church of Christ, and CAT Retirees. He worked for CAT for more than 20 years and spent many years working the family farm.

Memorials in honor of Jim may be made to Union Cemetery or to the Emington Congregational United Church of Christ.

Condolences may be made at hagermemorial.com