DWIGHT – Guy R. Sassenger of Dwight passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at his home. He leaves behind a big loving family and many friends. He will be dearly missed.

Guy was born July 21, 1971 in Morris, son of Ralph (Bonnie) Sassenger of Morris.

Also surviving are his four daughters: Heidi (Hyslop) Sassenger of Kempton; Stefanie (Pucci) Sassenger of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Amber (Hall) Sassenger of Odell; and Kimberly Sassenger of Dwight; and 11 grandchildren.

Guy was the best dad to his daughters and an even better “papa” to all his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Guy grew up in Morris and graduated from Morris High School. He attended a Technical college in Minnesota, and relocated back to Dwight. He spent 20+ years working for Exelon, previously working for a company in Dwight.

Guy was the type of person who wanted to know your name and story, whether you were his waitress or the lady taking his movie ticket. He will be fondly remembered by this. He had a big heart. He loved his daughters and grandchildren deeply.

When he wasn’t working, he was attending dinners at his daughters’, or seeing a movie. He loved to bowl and socialize.

There was a memorial March 24 at the Dwight Country Club. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.