CULLOM – Gerald D. Flessner, 61, of Cullom passed away at 7:14 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Gerald was born December 3, 1956 in Fairbury, a son of Duane and Marlene Attig Flessner. He married Lori Ommen in Cullom February 25, 1984. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters: Jenna (Michael) Berry and Jessica Flessner, both of Normal; two grandchildren: Brynna and Cole Berry; his father, Duane Flessner of Cullom; and one sister, Brenda Riccolo of Dwight.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Flessner.

Gerald graduated from Tri-Point High School and was a farmer and served as the Sullivan Township Road Commissioner. He loved spending time with his family, especially giving tractor rides to his grandchildren. He was an avid Cardinals fan.

His funeral was Monday, April 23, at 11 a.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, with Pastor Mauricio Vieira officiating.

Burial followed in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Visitation was from 3 until 6 p.m., Sunday, in St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Memorials in his name may be left to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Sullivan Township.

The guestbook may be signed at: www.calvertmem

orial.com

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom was in charge of arrangements.