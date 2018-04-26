MORRIS – Christian Resler, 93, of Morris passed away Friday morning, April 20, 2018 at Park Pointe in Morris.

He was born July 30, 1924 in Lampman, Saskatchewan, Canada, son of Emmanuel and Marian Berger Resler.

He was raised and educated in Canada. On December 28, 1957, Christian married Joan Planeta in Assumption Catholic Church, Coal City.

He retired from Federal Paperboard, and after retirement went to work as a security guard at Alumax, and later gained employment with First Midwest Bank as a custodian.

Christian was a dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, where he enjoyed tending to the prayer garden and served as an usher. He was installed into the Knights of Columbus February 1, 1977, and graduated to a fourth degree in the Dupontaris Council #845.

A great neighbor who was always willing to help anyone in need, Christian was a true handyman, who enjoyed woodworking, painting and working in his yard.

Survivors include his children: Mary (James) Baudino of Verona; Christine (James) Schorn of Oak Forest; Joe (Lori) Resler of Morris; Peter (Sarah) Resler of Concord, California; and James Resler of Chicago.

His grandchildren: Carrie (Brent) Sulzberger, Nicholas (Kelly) Baudino, Erica (Matt) Kuhn, Joseph (Beth) Resler, Rachel Resler, Christian Resler and Benno Resler; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Zack, Jada, Ava and Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Christian was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; grandson, Bradley Baudino; and brothers and sisters: Ben Resler, Leonard Resler, Emmanuel Resler, Frank Resler, Peter Resler, Elenora Kallis, Barbara Manil, Madeline Schnell, Kay Heinz, Pearl Marcotte and Rosemary Deren.

The family received friends for a visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris, on Monday, April 23, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Ed Howe, CR.

Burial: Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Morris.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Christian’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 505 E. North St., Morris, IL 60450.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Christian’s memorial page online by logging on to:

www.ReevesFuneral.com

Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris was in charge of arrangements.