GARDNER – Brenda S. Kilgore, 60, of Gardner passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Brenda Sue was born May 5, 1957 in Kingsport, Tennessee, daughter of Vernon and Orie Lane Kilgore. She was raised and educated in Kingsport, until her family relocated to Illinois.

Brenda was employed as a Union Steward for more than 20 years with IBEW Local 124. She was a hard worker who never missed a day of work in her many years of service.

She enjoyed playing slot machines, scratch-off lottery tickets, and sewing.

Survivors include her loving partner of 43 years, Mike Pokornicki, and one brother, Vernon Kilgore, both of Gardner; and an aunt, Ruth Howard of Gates City, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Barbara Kerr.

Per Brenda’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and she will be laid to rest in Virginia.

Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Gardner.