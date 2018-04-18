PONTIAC – David L. Rainbolt, 67, of Pontiac passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11:37 a.m. at home in his sleep.

He leaves behind a loving family and many friends. He will be

dearly missed by all.

Dave was born June 8, 1950 in Pontiac, son of Clyde R. and Mildred Shepherd Rainbolt. He married Sheila Finnegan July 14, 1978 in Odell. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his brother, Ronald (Pat) Rainbolt of Melbourne, Florida; his sister, Diana (Don Kiesel) Rainbolt of Tampa, Florida; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Dave was an amazing father to his two sons, Joseph P. (Brandi) Rainbolt of Champaign and Jonathan M. Rainbolt of Denver, Colorado; and doting “Papa” to his granddaughter, Lilian Rainbolt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dave grew up in Odell and graduated from Odell High School in 1968. He attended Greenville Univer-sity before working in residential construction and joining the Carpenter’s Union Local 63. He worked for Tobey’s Construction and Cartage for many years, retired, and recently received his 40-year pin.

Later he went on to work at the Livingston County Highway Department until his retirement in October of 2017. He was a member of the Pontiac Elks Lodge and past member of the Moose.

Dave will be fondly remembered as a loving, patient, and selfless husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend. He had a strong heart and connection to others. He loved his wife and sons deeply. They were the most important part of his life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He impacted so many lives – whether through the bridges he built, the homes he remodeled, or the kids he coached throughout the years.

When he wasn’t working, he was content watching the Cubs or any of his other beloved Chicago teams, golfing, fishing, or simply enjoying time with his family and friends.

His funeral was Saturday, April 14, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, officiated by Monsignor Thomas Mack.

Cremation rites were accorded following the service, with inurnment in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell, at a later date.

Visitation was Friday from 4 until 7:30 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, and in the church for one hour preceding the service.

Memorials may be made to the Pontiac Boys & Girls Club, St. Mary’s School, or the Pontiac Junior Baseball Association.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

duffyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.